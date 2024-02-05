Search

ECP delivers 260 million ballot papers for general elections

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2024
ECP delivers 260 million ballot papers for general elections
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed delivery of around 260 million ballot papers to constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the process of ballot paper delivery was completed via road and air.

The spokesperson said that all the ballot papers were handed over from the government’s printing presses to concerned District Returning Officers and their representatives.

He said the process faced difficulties due to inclement weather, but despite all the challenges, the commission completed the work on time so that all voters can exercise their right to vote in an efficient and organised manner.

In a related development, Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan said on Monday that preparations related to general elections in the province were in the final stages.

He said security, communication, emergency and transportation plans had been chalked out. He said that all district returning officers were completing preparations and setting up polling stations in their respective districts.

