Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie sparks rumours of collaboration

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and Indian superstar Sanjay Dutt’s selfie has taken social media by storm.

Hayat shared the photo on her Instagram account, which quickly gained the attention of fans from both Pakistan and India.

Seeing the picture of Hayat and Sanjay Dutt, fans have started speculating about a possible collaboration between them in an upcoming project.

Although no official confirmation has been made about any project yet, this photo is fueling fans’ hopes.

Before this, Indian actress Kriti Sanon and Pakistani model and actress Urwa Hussain shared pictures celebrating the New Year in Dubai.

Urwa impressed fans by wearing a green sequin gown on New Year’s Eve, while the joint pictures of Kriti and Urwa created quite a buzz on the internet.