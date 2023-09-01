KANDY – Sri Lanka’s official Met Office has predicted showers at times in various parts of country including the Central Province on September 2 when India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in a match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy.

Kandy is the capital city of the Central province and it is also expected to receive rain that would disrupt the much-awaited match.

“Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts,” reads the official weather forecast for September 2.

“Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night,” it added.

Kandy Weather in September 2

The United Kingdom’s official Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather till 9:30am in Kandy. However, it has predicted 70% rain in Kandy, starting from 10:30 am to 6:30pm.

The forecast shows cloudy weather with 10% rain chance till 11:30pm.

A private portal weather.com has predicted showers and thunderstorms with chance of rain 90% in day time while it has forecast rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan are set to take on India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2. The team green will enter the game with a convincing win over Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Multan on Wednesday.