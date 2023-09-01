KANDY – Sri Lanka’s official Met Office has predicted showers at times in various parts of country including the Central Province on September 2 when India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in a match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy.
Kandy is the capital city of the Central province and it is also expected to receive rain that would disrupt the much-awaited match.
“Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts,” reads the official weather forecast for September 2.
“Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night,” it added.
The United Kingdom’s official Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather till 9:30am in Kandy. However, it has predicted 70% rain in Kandy, starting from 10:30 am to 6:30pm.
The forecast shows cloudy weather with 10% rain chance till 11:30pm.
A private portal weather.com has predicted showers and thunderstorms with chance of rain 90% in day time while it has forecast rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight.
Pakistan are set to take on India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2. The team green will enter the game with a convincing win over Nepal in the Asia Cup opener in Multan on Wednesday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.