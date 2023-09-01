Train fares go up after hike in petrol, diesel prices

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced another five percent increase in ticket prices for all trains and parcel rates after massive increase in petroleum prices.

The federal government in a late Thursday move increased the petrol price by Rs14.91 per litre and high speed diesel price by Rs18.44/litre due to surge in international market and devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

In a notification, the railways said: “It is notified for the information and guidance of all concerned that 5% parcel/luggage rates will be increased with effect from 2nd September 2023.”

It issued a separate notification for five percent hike in fates of Mail Express, intercity, passenger, shuttle trans and saloon with effect from September 2.

“Director/ I .T is requested to implement 5% increase in fare of all Mail/Express and Intercity trains on advance reservation The Divisional Superintendents are requested to implement the updated Fare Table enforced with effect from 2nd September, 2023 at all concerned stations & booking/reservation offices accordingly,” read the notification.

This is the second time the railways has hike the train fare as it had jacked up the ticket prices on August 16.