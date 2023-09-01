Search

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a blissful beach getaway in Maldives; see pictures

Web Desk 05:46 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a blissful beach getaway in Maldives; see pictures
Source: Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia, the beloved Bollywood star, has transported us to paradise with her enchanting photos from her exotic beach getaway in the Maldives.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of sun-kissed beaches and vibrant rainbows arcing over the sea, Tamannaah unveiled her joyous moments, adding rainbow emojis to capture the essence of her elation.

In her first snapshot, she graced the beach in elegant pink beachwear, the allure of her presence accentuated by the natural beauty around her. The subsequent image revealed her playful side as she frolicked in the sand, adorned with chic sunglasses, bracelets, and multilayered necklaces.

Further, a glimpse into her exotic breakfast amidst lush greenery showcased her carefree spirit, accentuated by a giant hat bearing the words 'Off Duty.' Finally, she reclined on a hammock in a printed yellow shirt and denim shorts, epitomizing relaxation.

Tamannaah's adoring fans inundated the comments section, showering her with love and admiration.

On the professional front, Bhatia has enjoyed a stellar year, gracing the screens with her presence in Disney Hotstar's 'Aakhri Sach,' alongside Rajinikanth in 'Jailer,' and starring in Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar.' Additionally, she made a memorable appearance in Netflix's anthology film 'Lust Stories 2' and starred in the Amazon Prime Video series 'Jee Karda.

WATCH — Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavala forces netizens to shake a leg

