Karachi Weather Update: Temperature in port city shoots up to 34°C in early Ramadan

Web Desk
12:38 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The soaring temperature exposes the people of the country's largest city Karachi to the vagaries of the climate in South Asian nation.

The port city is witnessing a sudden rise in temperature, as people are fasting during Holy Month of Ramadan. The mercury is expected to increase further over the next 24 hours, Met Office said.

Karachi Temperature Today

As of Sunday, the temperature is expected to reach as high as 34 degrees Celsius, with the lowest recorded temperature in the past 24 hours being 18.5°C.

The sudden change in weather is linked to low humidity level, which currently stands below 40pc. The month of March is typically warmer in the southeastern region.

The weather in the first half of this month was pleasant in light of rain at the start of the month.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz predicted that the temperature during the first 10 days of Ramadan will be in line with the normal average temperature for March.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. 

Mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.
 
 
 

12:38 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Temperature in port city shoots up to 34°C in early Ramadan

