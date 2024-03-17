Mahira Khan flaunts her sizzling look in new viral pictures

Lollywood Queen Mahira Khan continues to rule showbiz industry as Raees star masters the art of remaining in the limelight.

Last year, Khan embarked on a new chapter with her fairy-tale wedding with Salim Karim in the resort town.

The diva now shared her unseen pictures in Valima attire. She stunned fans with her stunning appearance in gold and crimson designer saree. The attire showcased her impeccable taste, with the intricate gold embroidery against the crimson backdrop adding to her regal look.

The eye candy attire perfectly complemented Mahira's natural beauty, enhancing her allure and solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

The pictures soon went viral and amassed huge compliments from fans.