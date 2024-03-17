Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-polls from Nawabshah

KARACHI – The youngest member of the Bhutto family, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, has officially entered the realm of parliamentary politics by submitting her nomination papers for the upcoming by-election in NA-207 Nawabshah.
This move comes as the seat became vacant upon Asif Ali Zardari's ascension to the presidency of Pakistan.
Aseefa's nomination marks her inaugural step into electoral politics, drawing considerable support from both her followers and party affiliates.
Hailing from a prominent political lineage, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was born on February 3, 1993, in London. Throughout her life, she has been dedicated to advocating for public health, a cause she embraced from an early age when she became the first child in Pakistan to receive the polio vaccine.
Educated at Oxford Brookes University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in politics and sociology, and later at University College London, where she obtained a master's degree in global health and development, Aseefa's credentials are as formidable as her dedication to public service.
Her contributions to polio eradication earned her the title of Pakistan's goodwill ambassador for the cause in 2012. Aseefa's commitment to combating the disease saw her actively engaging in campaigns and interacting with affected communities across the nation.
Aseefa's political journey gained momentum when she became the youngest Pakistani to address the esteemed Oxford Union at just 21 years old, showcasing her articulate vision for the future of her country.
Aseefa has been officially recognised as the First Lady of Pakistan, marking a historic milestone as the first president's daughter to hold such a title.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.