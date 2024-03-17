Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-polls from Nawabshah

KARACHI – The youngest member of the Bhutto family, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, has officially entered the realm of parliamentary politics by submitting her nomination papers for the upcoming by-election in NA-207 Nawabshah.

This move comes as the seat became vacant upon Asif Ali Zardari's ascension to the presidency of Pakistan.

Aseefa's nomination marks her inaugural step into electoral politics, drawing considerable support from both her followers and party affiliates.

Hailing from a prominent political lineage, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was born on February 3, 1993, in London. Throughout her life, she has been dedicated to advocating for public health, a cause she embraced from an early age when she became the first child in Pakistan to receive the polio vaccine.

Educated at Oxford Brookes University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in politics and sociology, and later at University College London, where she obtained a master's degree in global health and development, Aseefa's credentials are as formidable as her dedication to public service.

Her contributions to polio eradication earned her the title of Pakistan's goodwill ambassador for the cause in 2012. Aseefa's commitment to combating the disease saw her actively engaging in campaigns and interacting with affected communities across the nation.

Aseefa's political journey gained momentum when she became the youngest Pakistani to address the esteemed Oxford Union at just 21 years old, showcasing her articulate vision for the future of her country.

Aseefa has been officially recognised as the First Lady of Pakistan, marking a historic milestone as the first president's daughter to hold such a title.