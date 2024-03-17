Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into son Izhaan’s Ramadan routine

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been keeping her fans updated with her daily activities on Instagram in recent months, as she strives to move forward from her past experiences.
Following her separation from former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik in January of this year, Sania now finds herself as a single parent.
As Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, Sania Mirza has shared some heartwarming pictures of her son participating in the sacred rituals.
Currently residing in Dubai with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, Sania took to Instagram to post images of Izhaan sitting on a prayer mat, marking the significance of the month.
Additionally, Izhaan has his own Instagram account where he shared the same pictures, captioning them with "Jumma mubarak to everyone."
Speculations regarding the separation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had been circulating since November 2022, but it was officially confirmed in January when Malik announced his marriage to actor Sana Javed. Sania and Shoaib, who married in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018, have since gone their separate ways.
Reportedly, the 37-year-old tennis player finalized her divorce from Malik after their separation in late 2022. Sania's dedication to imparting religious education to her son has been met with appreciation from her fans.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
