Gas price hike for Sindh, Balochistan consumers proposed

KARACHI – From the next fiscal year, there is a possibility of further increase in gas prices for consumers in Sindh and Balochistan, for which Sui Southern Gas Company has submitted a request.
Sui Southern Gas Company has requested to increase gas prices from July 1, 2024.
SSGC has requested an increase of Rs 274.40 per MMBtu in gas prices, and has requested to set the new average price of gas at Rs 1740.80.
In the request, Sui Southern has estimated a total revenue shortfall of Rs 79.63 billion, including Rs 56.69 billion for local gas and Rs 22.93 billion and 50 lakhs for RLNG shortfall.
Ogra will hold a hearing on Sui Southern's request in Karachi, while a hearing on the request will also be held in Quetta on March 20 by Ogra.
According to Ogra, a hike of Rs. 49.63 per MMBtu has also been requested in the RLNG sector. Thus, an overall increase of Rs. 324 per MMBtu has been requested for local gas and RLNG.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
