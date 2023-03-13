Search

Two policemen guarding census teams martyred in separate attacks in KP

08:51 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Two policemen guarding census teams martyred in separate attacks in KP
PESHAWAR – Attackers armed with guns ambushed police officials assigned to guard census teams in two separate incidents in northwestern Pakistan, leaving two cops dead.

Report said the attacks occurred in Lakki Marwar and Tank cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A policeman was guarding a team in limits of Saddar police station in Lakki Marwart when unknown man opened fire, leaving him dead on the spot. The martyred cop identified as Constable Dil Jaan.  

A policeman identified as Khan Nawab embraced martyrdom while eight others injured after the census team was targeted in Gomal area of Tank.

Last week, a policeman was also killed and four others were injured after the census team was attacked by suspected terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan District, according to authorities.

