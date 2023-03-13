Anoushey Ashraf takes a break from social media to prepare for Ramadan

Anoushey Ashraf, a renowned RJ and host, has announced that she will be taking a break from social media to focus on her spiritual well-being ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
She has signed up for a "spiritual retreat" in the mountains, which she hopes will help her enter an "awakening mode".
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ashraf bade farewell to her fans and followers, revealing her intentions to cleanse her mind, spirit, soul, and emotions before Ramadan. She emphasized the significance of entering the holy month with an empty mind that is receptive to blessings, wisdom, and goodness.
Ashraf's decision to disconnect from social media is a positive move that can help her reduce stress, improve her mental health, and increase her spiritual awareness. She added that she hopes to find her groove before setting into Ramadan's self-reflection, realization, and awakening mode. She wants to renew her sensibilities and return with a willingness to offer more of herself. She signed off by saying she loves her followers and will keep them in her prayers.
View this post on Instagram
She said although she will miss her "social media family", she is excited about the spiritual journey that awaits her.
Adnan Malik, Syeda Tuba Anwar and fans sent their love and support to Ashraf, praising her for taking the much-needed break. It sets an excellent example for others to follow, highlighting the importance of taking time off to focus on oneself and prioritize self-care.
On the work front, Ashraf's acting works include Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati, and Saanp Seerhi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.