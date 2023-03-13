95th Academy Awards: Full list of winners at Oscars 2023

This year's Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday at a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television and honoured many of Hollywood's prominent figures.

Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the frontrunner, clinching seven out of 11 nominations, including the most significant awards for best picture and director. Michelle Yeoh, the movie's lead, became the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, stating during her acceptance speech that it proves that dreams do come true, and advised women never to think they're past their prime.

Other nominees in the category were Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans. All Quiet on the Western Front won four Oscars, while The Whale secured two, including Brendan Fraser's win for the best actor.

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (WINNER)

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Paul Mescal

Bill Nye

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (WINNER)

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)

Martin McDonagh

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Ostlund

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan (WINNER)

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Stephanie Hsu

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny (WINNER)

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

International Feature Film

All Quiet (WINNER)

Argentina

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Women Talking (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale (WINNER)

All Quiet

The Batman

Black Panther

Elvis

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (WINNER)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther

Top Gun: Maverick

