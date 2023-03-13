Search

Lifestyle

95th Academy Awards: Full list of winners at Oscars 2023

Web Desk 09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
95th Academy Awards: Full list of winners at Oscars 2023
Source: The Academy Awards

This year's Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday at a ceremony broadcast live on ABC television and honoured many of Hollywood's prominent figures.

Everything Everywhere All at Once emerged as the frontrunner, clinching seven out of 11 nominations, including the most significant awards for best picture and director. Michelle Yeoh, the movie's lead, became the first Asian woman to win the best actress Oscar, stating during her acceptance speech that it proves that dreams do come true, and advised women never to think they're past their prime.

Other nominees in the category were Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans. All Quiet on the Western Front won four Oscars, while The Whale secured two, including Brendan Fraser's win for the best actor.

The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

Best Picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Actor

  • Brendan Fraser (WINNER)
  • Austin Butler
  • Colin Farrell
  • Paul Mescal
  • Bill Nye

Best Actress

  • Michelle Yeoh (WINNER)
  • Cate Blanchett
  • Ana de Armas
  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michelle Williams

Best Director

  • Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (WINNER)
  • Martin McDonagh
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Todd Field
  • Ruben Ostlund

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ke Huy Quan (WINNER)
  • Brendan Gleeson
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Judd Hirsch
  • Barry Keoghan

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (WINNER)
  • Angela Bassett
  • Hong Chau
  • Kerry Condon
  • Stephanie Hsu

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-13/95th-academy-awards-full-list-of-winners-at-oscars-2023-1678705670-3437.jpg

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • Navalny (WINNER)
  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-13/95th-academy-awards-full-list-of-winners-at-oscars-2023-1678705677-4638.jpg

International Feature Film

  • All Quiet (WINNER)
  • Argentina
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • Women Talking (WINNER)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tar

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • Women Talking (WINNER)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Costume Design

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-13/95th-academy-awards-full-list-of-winners-at-oscars-2023-1678705689-8227.jpg

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • The Whale (WINNER)
  • All Quiet
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther
  • Elvis

Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Visual Effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER) 
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best original song

  • "Naatu Naatu" from RRR (WINNER)"
  • "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
  • "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

08:42 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

'Pakistani gang' attends the pre-Oscars party in LA

04:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Winners of the 95th Academy Awards to be announced tomorrow

12:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Deepika Padukone all smiles for the paparazzi as she jets off to the US for the Oscars

03:39 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Pakistani activist Ayisha Siddiqa named among TIME Magazine's Women of the Year 2023

07:08 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

04:37 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023: Diamond, Master triumphant

10:18 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: