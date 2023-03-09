Anoushey Ashraf pays heavily for her "cheap adventure"

Normalising public transport is a progressive step to take in a country facing inflation and economic recession, but to give tone-deaf statements and be out-of-touch with reality is laying trouble for oneself. Although Lollywood's VJ-turned-actress Anoushey Ashraf wouldn't have thought this in her wildest dreams, her "cheap adventure" in a rickshaw cost her dearly.

The Sehra Main Safar actress recently had a "sympathy ride" through which she tried to normalise public traveling for the "well-to-do," but lo and behold, Ashraf was schooled by Twitterati who weren't on board with the Chanar Ghati star's ideas.

For background context, public traveling in Pakistan through rickshaws is quite an expensive trip for many people considering the petrol price hike.

Taking to Twitter, Ashraf shared a video of herself in a rickshaw. The Pakistan Idol host wrote, "Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap. But seeing a “well off” person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."

"WeLL oFF pErSoN iN a rIck Oh My Goddddd," a user wrote sarcastically.

“well off people,” one user ironically tweeted.

"Mode of transport used by people everyday is an "adventure" for our elites. Can we please stop this fetishization of "middle-class" culture?" criticized a social media user.

"if only she'd posted this with some irony it'd be genuinely funny lol," stated one.

A disgruntled Twitter user tweeted, "A rikshaw is a public transport? It's quite expensive and many ppl cant afford it. The country is facing some major crisis but these "well off" are indifferent to it. When they say pakistan ghareeb ha par yahan ki awaam ameer ha, it s so on point."

"The socioeconomic gap is getting bigger and bigger," opined one user.

One user wrote, "It’s not an adventure for most people - it’s actually quite expensive now - for many it’s a compulsion since many people don’t own cars/bikes - don’t really think seeing a “well off” person will worry anyone - would people not worry if the person wasn’t “well off.”

"People who *actually* use public transit know that taking a rikshaw is actually something of a privilege because it's faster and costs a LOT more than a bus ride. Daily commuters can't afford to splurge on it," wrote another Twitter user.

On the work front, Ashraf's acting works include Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati, and Saanp Seerhi.