Search

LifestyleViral

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavily for her "cheap adventure"

Noor Fatima 09:27 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Anoushey Ashraf pays heavily for her
Source: Anoushey Ashraf (Instagram)

Normalising public transport is a progressive step to take in a country facing inflation and economic recession, but to give tone-deaf statements and be out-of-touch with reality is laying trouble for oneself. Although Lollywood's VJ-turned-actress Anoushey Ashraf wouldn't have thought this in her wildest dreams, her "cheap adventure" in a rickshaw cost her dearly.  

The Sehra Main Safar actress recently had a "sympathy ride" through which she tried to normalise public traveling for the "well-to-do," but lo and behold, Ashraf was schooled by Twitterati who weren't on board with the Chanar Ghati star's ideas.

For background context, public traveling in Pakistan through rickshaws is quite an expensive trip for many people considering the petrol price hike. 

Taking to Twitter, Ashraf shared a video of herself in a rickshaw. The Pakistan Idol host wrote, "Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap. But seeing a “well off” person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."

"WeLL oFF pErSoN iN a rIck Oh My Goddddd," a user wrote sarcastically.  

“well off people,” one user ironically tweeted.

"Mode of transport used by people everyday is an "adventure" for our elites. Can we please stop this fetishization of "middle-class" culture?" criticized a social media user.

"if only she'd posted this with some irony it'd be genuinely funny lol," stated one.

A disgruntled Twitter user tweeted, "A rikshaw is a public transport? It's quite expensive and many ppl cant afford it. The country is facing some major crisis but these "well off" are indifferent to it. When they say pakistan ghareeb ha par yahan ki awaam ameer ha, it s so on point."

"The socioeconomic gap is getting bigger and bigger," opined one user.

One user wrote, "It’s not an adventure for most people - it’s actually quite expensive now - for many it’s a compulsion since many people don’t own cars/bikes - don’t really think seeing a “well off” person will worry anyone - would people not worry if the person wasn’t “well off.” 

"People who *actually* use public transit know that taking a rikshaw is actually something of a privilege because it's faster and costs a LOT more than a bus ride. Daily commuters can't afford to splurge on it," wrote another Twitter user.

On the work front, Ashraf's acting works include Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati, and Saanp Seerhi.

Anoushey Ashraf is disappointed with people's apathy towards flood victims

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

08:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

01:15 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

LCCI honours Zara Noor Abbas for her contribution to entertainment industry

11:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Rubina Ashraf criticises Alizeh Shah's heavy makeup in dramas

08:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha makes her acting debut in music video

12:21 AM | 8 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas enthralls fans with her singing skills

06:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; ...

10:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 295.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: