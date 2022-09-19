Anoushey Ashraf is disappointed with people's apathy towards flood victims

Lollywood's well-known VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf, who recently visited the flood-affected areas of Pakistan along with RJ Dino Ali and musician Natasha Baig, was disappointed with the local administrations' incompetence.

Many national and international celebrities and media personalities have donated generously for the flood victims, but the destruction seems to be much bigger than donations. The Sehra Main Safar actress addressed everyone in a passionate note, questioning who is okay with the state's status quo?

The Chanar Ghati star wrote, “Even though the floods have ravaged much of Pakistan, visiting the villages in Balochistan was of particular interest and high on the list of priorities for me. The province has been neglected as it is for way too long. We don’t know much about what it’s really like.”

“As expected, we were saddened to see broken roads, inundated lands, washed away bridges, etc but more than anything else, I was saddened to see the countless children affected by the negligence of their adults. Collectively, we’ve given them next to nothing for their future. Not even slippers to wear. Today, I just don’t blame the government but I blame myself, I blame you and every Pakistani who’s okay with this.”

“Us, the people who’ve learned how to live with crisis everywhere around us like it doesn’t exist. Unchecked population growth, poverty, sickness and bad healthcare is where our focus should be… Yet people turn a blind eye to this and find reasons to explain ‘why this is the way it is,” Ashraf stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

Ashraf further said, “If you can’t help fix it, why run to them for votes? When does your integrity and moral compass come into play? When does an ounce of humanity awaken in you? In me? Indeed we’re the way we are for we are in a deep, deep slumber. While God periodically sends us calamities one after the other for we may wake up. But alas.”

The Pakistan Idol host also quoted a poem by Lawrence Tribble, and attached a video of photos and clips documenting the donations made in the village of Wadh.

She suggested that she doesn’t encourage protocol, but it helped them deliver the items to the right place without hassle or trouble.

For the unversed, Ashraf is a brand ambassador of high-end brands including Ponds, Warid Telecom, L'Oreal, Chinyere and MTV. She also appeared in Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati and Saanp Seerhi.