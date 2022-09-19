In a first, Saudi Arabia unveils scheme for skilled workers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia on Monday unveiled a new scheme for skilled workers in Pakistan and it will facilitate five occupations in the first phase.

With the launch of the skill verification programme, Pakistan has become the first country to get benefits from it.

Currently over 2.5 million Pakistani nationals are living in the kingdom and one of the major source of remittance to the South Asian country.

Under the initiative, a dozen examination centers will be set up across Pakistan to hold written and practical test of skilled workers and they need to pass the test before moving an application for Saudi work visa.

Initially, the kingdom has selected five occupations – electrician, plumbing, welding, refrigeration/air conditioning, and auto electrician. Reports said that these five have further 160 categories for people aspiring to move to Saudi Arabia on work visa.

The test centres have been established in eight different cities to hold tests.

A Saudi official said that the kingdom has strong ties with Pakistan and selected it as first beneficiary country of the programme.