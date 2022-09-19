Trailer of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' sets new records

Noor Fatima
11:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Trailer of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' sets new records
Source: Maula Jatt (Instagram)
Pakistani cinema's most awaited The Legend of Maula Jatt directed by Bilal Lashari managed to gain millions of fan-following even before its official release, with its trailer garnering over 60 million views across social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The Legend Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive movie in the Pakistani film industry with A-list actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

Featuring prominent singers Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi, this Lashari film project is slated to release in theatres on October 13, 2022.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979s classic Maula Jatt produced by Yunus Malik. Nasir Adeeb wrote the dialogues for The Legend of Maula Jatt whereas Lashari penned the screenplay. Originally, the film was planned to be released in 2019 but faced legal issues that were resolved later. 

Legal cases against The Legend Of Maula Jatt ... 01:33 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

LAHORE - The Legend of Maula Jatt has finally been free from all the legal entanglement after Sarwer Bhatti, ...

Sarah Khan treats fans with adorable video of daughter
10:24 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

