UK's new Electronic Travel Authorisation set to benefit GCC first; here's how it will affect UK travel

DUBAI - The six Gulf countries and Jordan will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme to enjoy seamless travel.

Under the scheme, Qatari visitors will be eligible to apply in October 2023 as the service is being rolled out an year before worldwide expansion while visitors from the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan can apply for an ETA from February 2024.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a new requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK; it is electronically linked to applicant's passport and allows one to come to the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or study or visit the UK for up to 3 months on the Creative Worker visa concession or transit through the UK.

The applicants will need to apply on the UK ETA app, or online and will get a decision within 3 working days or earlier.

An official statement by the government read that the early application for an ETA will enable visitors to benefit from “smooth and efficient travel”.

“The application process will be quick, light touch and entirely digital with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application,” it said.

The cost of the scheme will be in line with similar international schemes, and the advantage is that individuals will be able to make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year period.

The scheme would ensure strengthening of the UK’s border as “robust security checks” would be conducted on every visitor before they travel.

As part of the process, applicants would provide biometric details and answer a set of questions to let the authorities prevent dangerous individuals from entering the country an allow others to explore the rich heritage of the kingdom.

“Strengthening our border remains one of the Government’s top priorities,” Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said and added that the scheme would prevent the arrival of those who pose a threat to the country.

“It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states being among the first to benefit.”

As part of the fresh scheme, the current Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) Scheme will be replaced; the existing scheme requires visitors to the UK from GCC states to pay a higher cost for a single-use visit.

Reacting to the development, FCDO Minister of State for the Middle East, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said he was delighted that partners in the Middle East will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new scheme.

He was of the opinion that smooth and efficient travel for nationals coming from the GCC and Jordan will cement business and tourism ties between the UK and the region.

ETAs will be a requirement on global level for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays, including those visiting from Europe by the end of next year.

At present, visitors from Europe and other nations such as America and Australia do not need to make any form of application to visit the UK, however with the introduction of ETA, rules can change in this regard.

On the other hand, one will not need an ETA if they have either a British or Irish passport or permission to live, work or study in the UK or a visa to enter the UK.