Nora Fatehi flaunts her killer moves in latest song 'Dirty Little Secret'
Share
MUMBAI – Canadian actor Nora Fatehi, who is known for her work in the Indian film industry, is back with a new international single titled Dirty Little Secret.
With the release of the new song, the dancing queen has been winning hearts with her gorgeous look and killer dance moves.
The 30-year-old was teasing social media users and her fans about letting out her new song for a week now while the wait is over as the single sung, directed, and produced by Nora is out.
View this post on Instagram
Nora was reportedly inspired by global pop culture and used innovative sounds, top visuals, and breakthrough choreography in the song.
Commenting on the Dirty Little Secret, the Dilbar girl mentioned that she was constantly looking to push the envelope, saying the song is really close to her heart. She mentioned that the track allowed her to follow passion behind the camera and in front of it.
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million ... 06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance ...
Nora earlier amazed fans with her performance at IIFA 2022 as she grooved to her hit songs.
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi flaunts her killer moves in latest song 'Dirty Little ...11:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani man lands in hospital after inserting electric wire into ...11:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Train rape victim was filmed by the suspects, investigators reveal10:32 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- There should be no restriction on Musharraf's return to Pakistan: ...10:03 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Former hockey player Khalid Rasool visits High Performance Tennis ...09:38 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Justin Bieber takes break to recover from facial paralysis07:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- A look into star-studded birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in ...07:16 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's death04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022