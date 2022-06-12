Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 June 2022

08:27 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,099 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,616.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Karachi PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Islamabad PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Peshawar PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Quetta PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Sialkot PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Attock PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Gujranwala PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Jehlum PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Multan PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Bahawalpur PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Gujrat PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Nawabshah PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Chakwal PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Hyderabad PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Nowshehra PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Sargodha PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Faisalabad PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659
Mirpur PKR 141,400 PKR 1,659

