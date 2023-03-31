Search

Pakistan

At least 10 dead in stampede at free ration distribution point in Karachi

06:17 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
At least 10 dead in stampede at free ration distribution point in Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – At least ten people, including women and children, were killed in a stampede at a free ration distribution point in the Site area of the southern port city of Karachi on Friday. 

In the holy month of Ramadan, affluent people used to distribute food packages among poor segment of society. This year, the inflation has surged to historic high level badly affecting the low and middle-class income groups. The devaluation of rupee coincided with no increase in salaries have shrunk their buying capacity.

SP Mughees Hashmi told media that ration was being distributed at a factory where a huge number of people had gathered, adding that the point had been setup without informing the relevant police station.

He said stampede occurred due to lack of management, adding that a boundary wall of a nullah located near the site was also collapsed. He said an investigation into the matter has been launched while seven people have been arrested.

The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where some of the injured have been declared critical. 

More to follow...

Pakistan

Shopkeeper shoots robber in Karachi’s Malir

07:06 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan puts forward 10-point plan to steer Pakistan out of crises

08:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Religious scholar Salim Khatri shot dead in Karachi targeted attack

09:14 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

'Only way forward': PTI's Ch Aurangzeb calls for free, fair elections in Pakistan Day message

01:13 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Weather turns cold in Karachi after morning showers

11:18 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Massive earthquake kills at least 9 people, injures 160 in Pakistan

09:30 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan extends deadline for Hajj applications; Here's the new date

07:41 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 31, 2023

08:17 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.8 286.6
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.6 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: