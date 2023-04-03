Punjab decides to fine litterbugs!

Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 09:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
The Punjab Local Government Department has issued a circular regarding imposition of fine on people throwing garbage on the streets or open spaces.

According to the circular, there will be a fine of Rs1,000 for throwing garbage outside the house, on the street or outside the shop.

Those found throwing garbage twice in three months will be fined, the notification said.

The Local Government Department has issued this circular to all administrators and chief officers.

