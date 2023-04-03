Search

SC reserves verdict on PTI's plea against delay in elections until tomorrow

CJP says some people want their favourite judges to decide this case

Web Desk 09:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
SC reserves verdict on PTI's plea against delay in elections until tomorrow
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday heard the final arguments on PTI's petition against delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and reserved its verdict in this case until Tuesday.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said during the hearing that some people wanted their favourite judges to decide this case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court resumed hearing on PTI’s plea challenging delay in elections. A three-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. Last week, two judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan had recused themselves from hearing this case one after other.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked PPP counsel whether they boycotted the court proceedings, to which the latter responded negatively. Justice Akhtar remarked that a meeting of ruling alliance was held in the last 48 hours about boycott. How can you give arguments if you do not have confidence in us, he asked.

Chief Justice asked written assurances if PPP wanted to become a part of the proceedings.

During the hearing, Chief Justice asked how Elections Commission could postpone elections date, ruling that only the apex court had the authority to delay elections.

He then asked Attorney General what instructions he had gotten, adding that the government cannot boycott the proceedings. AGP Awan responded that the governments operate according to the Constitution and that the electoral watchdog has the power to defer the date for the polls.

CJP remarked said order court’s hearing is in the public interest and there is a difference of opinion among judges. He further stated that all judges agreed that the chief justice had the authority to form benches.

Earlier, the ruling alliance objected to a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing as the apex court commenced the elections delay case.

In latest development, a fresh petition filed in the top court sought reconstitution of the bench hearing the poll delay case. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that if the order of the ECP is upheld, the remaining appeals will be dismissed, stressing that ECP was bound to implement the court verdict.

Chief Justice Bandial remarked that law did not allow anyone to delay polls, adding only the court can extend the date.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The special bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will commence the case, days after Justice Mandukhel and Justice Amin Ud din recused themselves from hearing the bench. The apex court had summoned secretaries of interior and finance.

The apex court continued hearing despite the ruling alliance expressing no confidence in the bench hearing the matter and urged for the formation of a full court.

Last week, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan, Pakistan Bar Council requested the court to form a full court for hearing the crucial matter, however, the court rejected the government's request.

Amid the widening differences, Interior Minister hinted at filing references against three Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial who are hearing an elections delay case.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led PTI lamented PDM’s stance, calling it an attack on the Constitution, and fired a broadside at the PML-N for pressurizing the country's top judges.

