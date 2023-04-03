Airlines could divert operations away from Pakistan over failure to repatriate dollars, IATA warns

KARACHI - Global airlines could consider diverting their operations away from Pakistan as they are finding it hard to repatriate around $290 million dollars from the country, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Monday
Calling Pakistan a “very challenging environment” to operate in, the body called on the country to change its practice of holding foreign currency at a time when it is facing economic crisis.
Due to the Balance of Payment crisis, Pakistan has restricted the outflow of US Dollars but air carriers sell tickets in local currency and then they need to repatriate dollars to pay for expenses such as fuel and maintenance charges and certainly a delay in the process dents their financial balance; Pakistan is holding the second-largest amount of foreign currency from airlines globally, after Nigeria.
Albert Tjoeng, Head of Corporate Communications at IATA highlighted that in general, over time, if conditions persist that make the economics of operation to a country unsustainable, one would expect airlines to put their valued aircraft assets to better use elsewhere.
Commenting on the development, Philip Goh, IATA's Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific, called on the government to enhance the allocation of foreign exchange to airlines operating in Pakistan for smooth operation.
“A significant portion of an airline’s operational costs, such as maintenance, over-flights and fuel, are denominated in US dollars and settled through its head office,” Goh said as reported by Arab News.
“The currency repatriation challenges impact airlines’ timely access to its collection proceeds to meet payment obligations and increase the exposure to adverse foreign exchange movements.”
Goh opined that Pakistan was currently a very challenging environment for airlines and the government has imposed a Federal Excise Duty (FED) on air tickets for premium travelers, and is mulling to increase it which will make travel more expensive and thus reducing it after all.
The IATA official said Pakistan’s holding of foreign exchange was affecting the ability of foreign companies to repatriate their funds out of Pakistan and some airlines had funds stuck in Pakistan from sales as early as 2022.
“Furthermore, the process for applying for currency repatriation is onerous. Airlines are required to provide an auditor’s certificate with each remittance showing the amount to be remitted,” Goh said and added that this process compels the airlines to undergo a monthly audit process instead of an annual audit thereby increasing their expenses.
Underlining the need for tapping the potential, Goh said Pakistan boasts a population of over 220 million but only 10.6 million people flew internationally in 2021-2022.
The official cited a 2018 IATA study in which it was stated that the number of air passengers in Pakistan had the potential to reach more than 35 million by 2038, contributing $9.3 billion in GDP and supporting almost 800,000 jobs.
Despite that the airlines were facing challenges, the IATA officials said decisions ragarding diversion or suspension of operations would be made by carriers on their own subject to circumstances.
Pakistan has been struggling to shore up its foreign exchange reserves which have fallen drastically to levels barely enough to cover the import bill for three weeks. The country is trying to negotiate with International Monetary Fund (IMF); however, the negotiations have not borne fruit yet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.