FBR extends date for filing income tax returns by 31st Dec
09:29 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
FBR extends date for filing income tax returns by 31st Dec
ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 up to 31st of this month.

In a notification, the FBR has also extended the date for filing total income/statements of final taxation for companies for 2019 up to 31st December 2019.

