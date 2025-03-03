Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices make recovery as per tola up by Rs1,500 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday after witnessing significant losses in previous week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,500 to close at Rs301,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,286, with new price settling at Rs258,487.

The bullion rates also recorded gains in international market where per ounce rate increased by $12 to reach $2,869.

On Saturday, the per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs300,000. Similarly, the rate of 10-gram decreaed by Rs439 to reach Rs257,201 in local market.

Meanwhile, silvers prices remained unchanged in local market where per tola was sold for Rs3,240 while the price of 10-gram was recorded at Rs2,777.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

