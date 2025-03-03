Pakistan’s inflation drops to 1.5pc in Feb – lowest in 9 years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s consumer price index inflation recorded a historic decline to 1.5 percent, the lowest in last nine and half years.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the CPI index in February last year was 23.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

It is pertinent to mention that government’s prudent economic policies have resulted into a significant reduction in inflation, providing a sigh of relief to the common people.

Experts noted that the current scenario is one of disinflation, which depicts a downward tendency in the pace of the inflation rate, while deflation (the opposite of inflation) occurs when general price levels fall.

“Pakistan CPI for month of Feb-2025 has clocked in at 1.5pc, lowest reading in 113 months,” Topline Securities, a brokerage firm in Karachi, noted.