Protest staged against ‘unjust’ merger of government colleges in Hafizabad

07:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Protest staged against ‘unjust’ merger of government colleges in Hafizabad
Share

GUJRANWALA - A number of students and employees staged protest against what they called unjust merger of three government colleges with Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, saying the move would cause surge in fees putting financial burden on parents.

A representative of the protesters said that the Punjab government had issued a notification, declaring the three colleges of Hafizabad sub-campus of the GCU.

Demanding withdrawal of the notification, he said that the decision would cause raise in student fees from few hundred rupees to thousands.

He said that the government should fulfill its promise of establishing University of Hafizabad instead of merging the colleges with the Faisalabad-based university.

Female students took to streets where they raised slogans against the government and warned of intensifying the protest if the notification is not withdrawn.

All Government Employees Grand Alliance Gujranwala senior vice chairman Chaudhry Zubair Ahmed Hanjra in a statement said that replacing government colleges with semi-government universities is unacceptable.

Students at government colleges pay Rs3000-4000 per semester but it will shoot up to Rs60,000 due to semi-government education system.

More From This Category
PTI govt paid off record $20 billion loan since ...
05:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Egypt agree to boost bilateral ties
05:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, ...
03:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws ...
03:27 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Woman held in Karachi TikTokers’ murder case, ...
02:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Roshan Digital initiative – PM Imran lauds ...
02:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon
06:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr