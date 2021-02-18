Protest staged against ‘unjust’ merger of government colleges in Hafizabad

GUJRANWALA - A number of students and employees staged protest against what they called unjust merger of three government colleges with Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, saying the move would cause surge in fees putting financial burden on parents.

A representative of the protesters said that the Punjab government had issued a notification, declaring the three colleges of Hafizabad sub-campus of the GCU.

Demanding withdrawal of the notification, he said that the decision would cause raise in student fees from few hundred rupees to thousands.

He said that the government should fulfill its promise of establishing University of Hafizabad instead of merging the colleges with the Faisalabad-based university.

Female students took to streets where they raised slogans against the government and warned of intensifying the protest if the notification is not withdrawn.

All Government Employees Grand Alliance Gujranwala senior vice chairman Chaudhry Zubair Ahmed Hanjra in a statement said that replacing government colleges with semi-government universities is unacceptable.

Students at government colleges pay Rs3000-4000 per semester but it will shoot up to Rs60,000 due to semi-government education system.