'Fighter' - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film gets a new release date        
Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have finally unveiled the release date of their upcoming film Fighter.

The Bang Bang actor took his Instagram handle and share the first poster of their movie, featuring several fighter jets in the sky shooting missiles. He revealed that Fighter will be released on January 25, 2024.

'25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter', announced the Dhoom 2 star.

The upcoming action thriller Bollywood film is directed by Siddharth Anand who is well known for his directorial work in War and Bang Bang.

Hrithik Roshan plays the lead role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film opposite the Piku star. Earlier, the makers of the film were scheduled to release Fighter in January 2023 but later postponed it and now it will release on 25 January 2024.

