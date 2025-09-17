Three militants killed as terror attacks repelled in KP’s Bannu, Karak

BANNU – Security forces successfully thwarted coordinated terrorist attacks in the districts of Bannu and Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Bannu, terrorists launched two separate attacks — first targeting the Miryan Police Station and later the Mazang Checkpost. According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, the assault on the Miryan Police Station was repelled within 20 minutes due to a swift and strategic response from the police.

Shortly after, dozens of armed militants attacked the Mazang Checkpost with heavy weapons. The gun battle between the terrorists and police lasted nearly an hour. Police forces managed to kill three attackers and injure four others. The remaining assailants reportedly escaped with their dead and wounded. Three police personnel sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Meanwhile, in the Karak district, terrorists attempted to attack the Gurguri Police Station. District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed that the attackers were effectively stopped before they could approach the station, following an exchange of gunfire.

In a separate incident in Sherani district, Balochistan, militants attacked police and Levies stations. The assault led to the martyrdom of one police constable and one Levies official, while six others were injured. An emergency was declared at the Civil Hospital in Zhob in response to the incident.

According to the deputy commissioner of Sherani, the attacks also damaged the communication systems of the targeted stations.

Authorities are continuing investigations and security has been heightened in the affected regions.