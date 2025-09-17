22 Pakistani fishermen missing after boat catches fire in Omani waters

GWADAR – At least 22 fishermen from Bannu’s Khojri village are missing after their fishing boat caught fire in Omani waters.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, who elected from Bannu, said the fishermen had departed from Gwadar on September 6 to fish in the Arabian Sea near Oman.

The accident reportedly occurred due to a fire in the boat’s compressor, causing the vessel to sink.

One fisherman was rescued by the crew of a nearby ship, but no information has been found about the remaining 22 individuals.

The families of the missing fishermen say they are trying to reach the Pakistani embassy in Oman, but have yet to receive any concrete updates.

They have made an appeal to both the government of Pakistan and the Omani authorities to assist in locating and rescuing their loved ones.

Search and rescue efforts are urgently needed as hopes fade with each passing hour.