Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 8 runs in Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 8 runs in the 9th match of the Asia Cup.

In the match played in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan, chasing a target of 155 runs, was bowled out for 146 runs in 20 overs.

For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 35 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai made 30, captain Rashid Khan 20, Gulbadin Naib 16, Mohammad Nabi 15, Noor Ahmad 14, Karim Janat 6, Ibrahim Zadran 5, while Sediqullah Atal and Ghazanfar were dismissed without scoring. Fazalhaq Farooqi remained not out with 2 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3 wickets, while Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, and Taskin Ahmed picked up 2 wickets each.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted 154 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Bangladesh, Tanzid Hasan scored 52 runs, Saif Hassan 30, Towhid Hridoy 26, Shamim Hossain 11, and captain Liton Das 9. Nurul Hasan and Zakir Ali remained unbeaten with 12 runs each.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan took 2 wickets each, while Azmatullah Omarzai picked up 1.