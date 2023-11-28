Search

Pakistan and UAE enter new era of cooperation with multi-billion dollars MoUs

09:19 AM | 28 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the United Arab Emirates and held bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

During Kakar's visit to Gulf nation, the two countries inked memorandums of understanding in different sectors worth multi-billion dollars.

The development comes as Pakistan is making all-out efforts to garner investment from friendly nations in the Gulf, and Special Investment Council.

The interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi in a message on social media said, Islamabad and Abu Dhabi started new era of economic cooperation, regional stability, and strategic cooperation with the signing of the MoUs.

The MoUs were related to the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence, according to the ministry’s statement.

The tangible projects after the signing of MoUs will positively reflect on the country’s economy.

Prime Minister Kakar also discussed regional and global developments, especially Palestine issue with UAE President.

