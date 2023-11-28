Bilal Pasha: Prominent CSS officer ends life, leaving legacy of resilience

LAKKI MARWAT – In a heart-wrenching event, Bilal Pasha, a prominent Pakistani CSS officer has ended his life on November 27, 2023, and his shocking demise sent shockwaves through the civil service community.
A report shared by Dawn claimed that Bilal Pasha, who was serving as Bannu Cantonment Board chief executive officer, allegedly took his own life by shooting himself inside his official residence.
Cops told media that they reached the residence of Bilal Pasha after receiving information about the incident, and found him dead drenched in blood. Officials then shifted body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.
Local cops launched a probe into the incident and are looking at the matter from all angles including conspiracy or murder.
The deceased funeral prayers were held on premises of the cantonment board, the body was dispatched to his home district of Khanewal.
Bilal Pasha is an eminent name in Central Superior Services circles as his journey began in a modest town, where childhood dreams paved the way for a dream career.
He belonged from a humble background, and his journey was characterized by academic excellence, that earned him a PEEF scholarship and a research degree.
A graduate of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pasha secured 47th rank in the competitive Civil Service of Pakistan examination.
He served in several roles and at the time of his demise, he was serving as the Cantonment Executive Officer, CEO, Bannu.
Following his sudden death, social media users, his colleagues and students remember the deceased as a true inspiration.
Some praised his dedication while others remembered his role as a teacher and mentor, as he used to share videos on CSS exams preparation.
Just read the news abt this young lad, CSS officer #BilalPasha. Sad to read abt his demise.— Sana Khan - #804 (@Sunnyfunny786) November 27, 2023
He was CEO of Cantonment Board Bannu. Heard he had a lot of pressure & was in depression due to that & then suddenly had a heart attack. RIP
Now connect the dots, something seems fishy! pic.twitter.com/Lir1GuzB8F
It's heart wrenching— تابندہ راؤ🇵🇰 (@TabiRao4) November 27, 2023
We lost a gem 💎
😭😭
You'll be missed sir #bilalpasha pic.twitter.com/nkt6Qflftg
حاصل زندگی، حسرت کے سوا کچھ بھی نہیں— Azhar Uddin (@Azhar_uddin786) November 27, 2023
یہ کیا نہیں، وہ ہوا نہیں،یہ ملا نہیں، وہ رہا نہیں😭
جب ہم خریدنے کے قابل ہو ے تو وہ بک چکے تھے 💔
ایک نوجوان CSS آفیسر جو ہمیشہ اپنے محنت کش مزدور باپ کا بیٹا ہونے پر فخر کرتا تھا آج بچھڑ گیا#BilalPasha#BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/n8DQCTiJm5
Heart touching 💔💔#bilalpasha pic.twitter.com/nAQNLTOTF3— CSS PMS plus. (@CssPmsPlus) November 27, 2023
Good people always leave early 😢💔#rip_sir_bilal_pasha— Arbazkhan (@iarbaz_khan) November 27, 2023
#BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/j7w3SIMQ70
CSS-qualified Bilal Pasha is no more with us . He was a boy who came from a lower middle-class family and proved himself. #BilalPasha pic.twitter.com/44ebqfPHJR— اسامہ (@me_izz_osama) November 28, 2023
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
