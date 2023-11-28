Search

Bilal Pasha: Prominent CSS officer ends life, leaving legacy of resilience

10:10 AM | 28 Nov, 2023
CSS officer Bilal Pasha
LAKKI MARWAT – In a heart-wrenching event, Bilal Pasha, a prominent Pakistani CSS officer has ended his life on November 27, 2023, and his shocking demise sent shockwaves through the civil service community.

A report shared by Dawn claimed that Bilal Pasha, who was serving as Bannu Cantonment Board chief executive officer, allegedly took his own life by shooting himself inside his official residence.

Cops told media that they reached the residence of Bilal Pasha after receiving information about the incident, and found him dead drenched in blood. Officials then shifted body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu.

Local cops launched a probe into the incident and are looking at the matter from all angles including conspiracy or murder.

The deceased funeral prayers were held on premises of the cantonment board, the body was dispatched to his home district of Khanewal.

Who is Bilal Pasha

Bilal Pasha is an eminent name in Central Superior Services circles as his journey began in a modest town, where childhood dreams paved the way for a dream career. 

He belonged from a humble background, and his journey was characterized by academic excellence, that earned him a PEEF scholarship and a research degree.

A graduate of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pasha secured 47th rank in the competitive Civil Service of Pakistan examination.

He served in several roles and at the time of his demise, he was serving as the Cantonment Executive Officer, CEO, Bannu.

Following his sudden death, social media users, his colleagues and students remember the deceased as a true inspiration.

Some praised his dedication while others remembered his role as a teacher and mentor, as he used to share videos on CSS exams preparation.

