Imran Khan's trial in cipher case to be held in open court in Adial jail due to 'security threats'

Web Desk
09:38 AM | 28 Nov, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The special court has decided to conduct trial of a cipher case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Adiala jail but in an open court.

Khan was set to make his first public appearance since being arrested some three months back, but jail authorities failed to produce PTI leader citing threats.

The special court started hearing of cipher case where Khan and Qureshi were summoned in person. In light of report, the special court judge  Abul Hasnat Zulqernain ruled that jail authorities and security agencies had expressed security concerns, so the next hearing will be held in the jail, but in open court. 

He allowed media and public members to attend the hearing which will held on Friday. 

Previously, intel reports called for special security arrangements at the Judicial Complex as there was a chance of a large number of PTI workers and lawyers.

PTI chief, Qureshi and other leaders are facing cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.

Relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops jail trial in cipher case

