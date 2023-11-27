Search

Pakistan's PM Kakar lands in UAE for crucial trade talks

Interim premier will sign energy, ports, aviation, banking deals during 2-day stay in Gulf country

09:38 AM | 27 Nov, 2023
Pakistan's PM Kakar lands in UAE for crucial trade talks
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a day official visit, to advance bilateral ties Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed PM Kakar at Al Bateen Airport.

During his brief stay, Kakar will interact with top UAE leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and meeting between the two dignitaries will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres especially trade, and defence.

PM Kakar is expected to ink MoUs related to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking & financial services.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time. 

The premier will further lead delegation to attend celebrations of 52nd National Day of UAE and the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

The premier will further hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of foreign countries including the prime minster of UAE and ruler of Dubai.

Has UAE stopped issuing labour visas for unskilled Pakistani workers?

10:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

US Dollar strengthens against Pakistani rupee in interbank market

08:42 AM | 27 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th November, 2023

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, Euro, Riyal; check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610

