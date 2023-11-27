Pakistan's PM Kakar lands in UAE for crucial trade talks

Interim premier will sign energy, ports, aviation, banking deals during 2-day stay in Gulf country
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a day official visit, to advance bilateral ties Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.
UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed PM Kakar at Al Bateen Airport.
During his brief stay, Kakar will interact with top UAE leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and meeting between the two dignitaries will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres especially trade, and defence.
PM Kakar is expected to ink MoUs related to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking & financial services.
Islamabad and Abu Dhabi enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.
The premier will further lead delegation to attend celebrations of 52nd National Day of UAE and the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.
The premier will further hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of foreign countries including the prime minster of UAE and ruler of Dubai.
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
