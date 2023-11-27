Pakistan's PM Kakar lands in UAE for crucial trade talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a day official visit, to advance bilateral ties Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed PM Kakar at Al Bateen Airport.

During his brief stay, Kakar will interact with top UAE leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and meeting between the two dignitaries will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres especially trade, and defence.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

UAE's Minister of Justice His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed the Prime Minister at Al Bateen Airport,… pic.twitter.com/0pgxL3Lrtn — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 26, 2023

PM Kakar is expected to ink MoUs related to investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking & financial services.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

The premier will further lead delegation to attend celebrations of 52nd National Day of UAE and the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

The premier will further hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of foreign countries including the prime minster of UAE and ruler of Dubai.