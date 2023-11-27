Actor Armeena Khan's father passes away

Pakistani-Canadian actor and model Armeena Khan's father breathed his last, the actor announced.

The Bin Roye star shared the news on Instagram in a heart-wrenching note. Taking to Instagram, Armeena said 'I just lost my father'.

She also urged fans and social media users to pray for his late father. 'May Allah SWT grant him the highest of heavens, till we meet again', the post reads.

Following the announcement, showbiz industry members and fans expressed condolences over the demise of Armeena's father.