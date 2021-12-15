Mahi Baloch shares adorable pictures from her birthday bash

Pakistani actress Mahi Baloch has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

The Ishq Hai star is celebrating her birthday and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.

Turning to Instagram handle, Baloch celebrated her birthday with zeal and zest and shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake.

Moreover, the beautiful starlet was all smiles as she beamingly posed for the camera with balloons and flowers.

On the work front, Mahi has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Ishq Hai starring Minal Khan and Danish Taimoor in lead roles.