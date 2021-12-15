Mahi Baloch shares adorable pictures from her birthday bash
Share
Pakistani actress Mahi Baloch has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.
The Ishq Hai star is celebrating her birthday and the beautiful star has been rained with love and best wishes by friends and fans.
Turning to Instagram handle, Baloch celebrated her birthday with zeal and zest and shared a multi-coloured themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, flowers and cake.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the beautiful starlet was all smiles as she beamingly posed for the camera with balloons and flowers.
On the work front, Mahi has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Ishq Hai starring Minal Khan and Danish Taimoor in lead roles.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash ... 04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are under fire as immense backlash and endless trolling is being ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Jahangir Tareen responds to claims of bearing Imran Khan’s ...05:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Another American hunts Markhor in Pakistan, pays Rs20mn for permit03:39 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for ZEE5’s upcoming web series03:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021