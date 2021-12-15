Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Share
Dirilis: Ertugrul breakout star Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.
An incredibly gifted actress, the Turkish beauty is one of the fashionistas who is adored for her killer looks and a charming persona who make stunning wardrobe choices.
Taking to Instagram, Esra dropped drop-dead gorgeous portraits from her sizzling fashion photoshoot done by L'Officiel Türkiye Magazine. Setting the internet ablaze with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed up look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bilgic became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with BTS video from the ... 08:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has gained much ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Jahangir Tareen responds to claims of bearing Imran Khan’s ...05:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Another American hunts Markhor in Pakistan, pays Rs20mn for permit03:39 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for ZEE5’s upcoming web series03:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021