04:40 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos
Dirilis: Ertugrul breakout star Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.

An incredibly gifted actress, the Turkish beauty is one of the fashionistas who is adored for her killer looks and a charming persona who make stunning wardrobe choices.

Taking to Instagram, Esra dropped drop-dead gorgeous portraits from her sizzling fashion photoshoot done by L'Officiel Türkiye Magazine. Setting the internet ablaze with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed up look.

Bilgic became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.

