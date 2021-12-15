Jahangir Tareen responds to claims of bearing Imran Khan’s household expenses
Share
Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday rubbished the claims that he used to bear the household expenses of now-Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying, he never gave a penny for the purpose.
His statement comes after former PTI member Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed claimed in an interview with a private news channel that Tareen used to pay up to Rs5 million per month to run Imran Khan's household.
"Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told," Tareen said in a tweet.
“I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight,” he added.
Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight.— Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 15, 2021
The relationship between Tareen and PTI chief started souring after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation against him in a case related to sugar scam that had emerged last year.
Justice Ahmed while talking to Bol news on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is not financially an honest person. He added that Tareen had been bearing Khan’s household expenses.
Awn Chaudry resigns as CM Punjab’s aide to ... 06:02 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – PTI leader Awn Chaudry resigned as Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Jahangir Tareen responds to claims of bearing Imran Khan’s ...05:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Another American hunts Markhor in Pakistan, pays Rs20mn for permit03:39 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for ZEE5’s upcoming web series03:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021