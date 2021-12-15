Jahangir Tareen responds to claims of bearing Imran Khan’s household expenses

Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday rubbished the claims that he used to bear the household expenses of now-Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying, he never gave a penny for the purpose.

His statement comes after former PTI member Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed claimed in an interview with a private news channel that Tareen used to pay up to Rs5 million per month to run Imran Khan's household.

"Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told," Tareen said in a tweet.

“I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight,” he added.

The relationship between Tareen and PTI chief started souring after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched an investigation against him in a case related to sugar scam that had emerged last year.

Justice Ahmed while talking to Bol news on Tuesday said that Imran Khan is not financially an honest person. He added that Tareen had been bearing Khan’s household expenses.