PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired People 2021 list

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai have made it to the prestigious list of the Most Admired People in 2021.

Topping the list, the former president of the United States Barack Obama retained his position as the World’s Most Admired Man in YouGov’s international survey while his wife Michelle holds on to the position of the World’s Most Admired Woman for the third running year.

Hollywood's leading lady and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continue to be the world’s second-most admired woman ahead of third-placed British Queen Elizabeth II.

This year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list. Pakistani human rights activist Malala and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra have risen farthest in the ranks, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively.

This year’s rankings also see the re-entry into the top twenties of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alongside Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

New additions to the top twenties this year include US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Earlier, Malala was honoured in 100 women of 2021 in a BBC list. The youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate is a Pakistani girls’ education activist and UN messenger of peace.