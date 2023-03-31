Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

Ayeza Khan, the Pakistani drama industry's brightest star, has amassed the largest following on social media due to her consistently delivering excellent projects and compelling content for her fans.
Currently, Khan is captivating audiences in a Ramadan drama series called "Chand Tara," alongside her real-life husband, Danish Taimoor. The show has been garnering impressive ratings, and Ayeza has been sharing her looks from the series on her Instagram page, including videos of her dancing during rehearsals.
In addition to featuring in the "Chand Tara" OST, Ayeza has shared another video of herself dancing in the same outfit from the song. Her fluid movements and innate grace shine through in her performance, as she effortlessly grooves to the beats of the song "Sajna."
Recently she also posted a video of a dance rehearsal of the song with her husband.
The video spread on the internet like wildfire for all the wrong reasons. People were furious at her for posting a dance video during the holy month of Ramadan. Here's what they had to say:
At the moment, Khan has disabled comments on her posts in response to the negativity.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.
