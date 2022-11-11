Netizens criticise Anmol Baloch over latest video

While many Lollywood actors have a huge fandom, grandeur and influence, criticism is bound to come their way. Be it an A-list celebrity or an aspiring actor, netizens will school whoever steps over the line.

The recent prey of public scrutiny is model-turned-actress Anmol Baloch whose latest video has received negative attention, and moral policing from keyboard warriors.

The Qurbatein famed star shared a video of herself posing for the camera in an azure blue-coloured desi attire. With intricate and elegant embroidered patterns and flowers, the Sara Sajeeda actress' lehenga and sleeveless blouse gave desi Jasmine vibes. However, netizens weren't really vibing with the Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi diva's chic look.

The gorgeous diva's video had netizens divided in polarizing opinions where some suggested that the Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja star exuded elegance while others opined that the actress shouldn't have shown much skin. Baloch, albeit scrutiny and moral policing, didn't respond to the flaking due to her sartorial choices and continued to shine bright. 

On the work front, Baloch was recently seen in Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur and Aik Gunah Aur Sahi

