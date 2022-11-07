Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss suggestions

Lollywood actress Anmol Baloch is in the news for all the good reasons. The accomplished actress who has amassed millions of followers recently posted a TikTok video where she lip-syncs to the audio. The Aik Larki Aam Si famed actress had some funny suggestions for all the people trying to lose weight without all the hard work of exercise and diet.

The Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja star lipsynced to "Hey, Siri how to get slim and tall without any exercise? only eating. Fast food also."

Netizens went into fits of laughter after Baloch's video went viral.

On the work front, Baloch's recent works include Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Aik Gunah Aur Sahi.

