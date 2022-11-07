Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss suggestions
Share
Lollywood actress Anmol Baloch is in the news for all the good reasons. The accomplished actress who has amassed millions of followers recently posted a TikTok video where she lip-syncs to the audio. The Aik Larki Aam Si famed actress had some funny suggestions for all the people trying to lose weight without all the hard work of exercise and diet.
The Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja star lipsynced to "Hey, Siri how to get slim and tall without any exercise? only eating. Fast food also."
Netizens went into fits of laughter after Baloch's video went viral.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Baloch's recent works include Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Aik Gunah Aur Sahi.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Oct-2022/anmolbaloch-s-bold-pictures-from-vacation-go-viral
- TCL Pakistan announces eSports Football Gaming Competition with a ...09:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
-
- Haris Rauf celebrates birthday with friends and team players08:14 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022