Mahira Khan raises voice for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign

Lollywood's accomplished and talented actress Mahira Khan is using her platform and influence in a positive way. The actress has supported Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Research Centre's breast cancer awareness initiative for the past ten years (SKMCH) even though the topic is sensitive in South Asian countries. The Superstar actress recently spoke about the soaring cases of breast cancer and the deliberate ignorance of men surrounding the subject and emphasized the much-needed awareness.

The Ho Mann Jahaan actress said, "It's been 10 years since I have been working with Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital for breast cancer awareness," Khan shared in an interview with Independent Urdu. "So, whenever anyone approaches me with the same thought, I am readily onboard. But the difference between girls and women of now and ten years ago is visible. The understanding of the disease, the precautions, the awareness, the know-how of the symptoms - I feel like we have made a difference."

She further opined, "There's more awareness now. People talk about breast cancer. Do you know, earlier people wouldn't even talk about this because there's a certain shame attached to breast cancer? They were irked by the word breast itself. They used to feel shame. This is an issue we have faced time and again. The shame. I want to ask the reason - breast is just another body part."

The Raees actress suggested how crucial it has become for men to talk and discuss breast cancer issues and provide help, and assistance to those who need it.

Mahira further suggested, "It's very important for people in Pakistan to realize that one out of every nine women in the country is affected by it. That's a very big number. I think it's imperative for everyone to talk about this. We should raise awareness about the disease. It's also very important for the men in our family to talk about it openly. The problem really arises when women can't speak because they are afraid of what their husbands, brothers, and their sons might think."

She concluded, "This is the kind of cancer that is curable if diagnosed in the early stages. You can come out of it. So, early detection is very important as well. I have said it before and I am saying it again: self-examination is the key. You have everything at your fingertips. Educate yourself. Be aware."

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in 7 Din Mohabbat In, Parey Hut Love, Superstar, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.