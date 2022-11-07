Sonya Hussyn reveals details about payment dispute with Urwa Hocane

Lollywood divas Sonya Hussyn and Urwa Hocane's dispute has garnered widespread attention from the masses.

Shocking the fans, the Saraab actor revealed that she has sent her film Tich Button‘s producer Urwa a legal notice due to a “breach in the contract” whereby she was not paid her contractual dues for the project.

Now, Sonya Hussyn recently appeared in Express TV’s show The Talk Talk Show where she cleared the air of payment disputes with Urwa: "I think, everyone knows now why I’m missing from promotions of Tich Button, the thing is out already, public knows why I’m not seen, payment dispute was the main issue, also, sometimes, your chemistry and vibe don’t match with some people and that’s why I’m distant.”

“I took Urwa’s name because Urwa was the only producer who approached me, she was main face behind it, she was the one who signed contract with me, that’s why I sent her a notice, I addressed Urwa specifically because I had a contract with her. It was last option to approach legally,” she concluded the topic.

However, Sonya added that there is no problem and many people (the team, producers, and lawyers) are trying to resolve the dispute through meetings and discussions.

For those unversed, Hussyn is reportedly not attending the promotional campaigns of the film. Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. It features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.