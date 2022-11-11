Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović to attend SIBF 2022
Web Desk
09:21 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
SHARJAH - Making his way for the first time to the world’s largest book fair — the Sharjah International Book Fair — Zlatan Ibrahimović, one of the world’s most active footballers, will be a guest at a session on Sunday 13 November 2022 at 9:00 PM.

The Swedish sports icon has not only scored many goals on the field but has also set the pace in bookstores around the globe with the huge success of his best-selling books, I am Zlatan Ibrahimović, I Am Football: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Adrenaline: My Untold Stories and his latest and anticipated release, My Untold Story. 

Starting his career at Swedish club Malmö FF in 1999, Ibrahimović has made over 100 appearances for the Swedish national team and represented many world-famous clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan, A.C. Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United as well as Barcelona.

The transfer to the Spanish giants is still one of the world's most expensive transfers to date. With this extensive history in professional football, Zlatan has won 34 trophies and has scored almost 600 career goals to date.

