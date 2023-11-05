US-Pakistani business tycoon sues two journalists for defamation

WASHINGTON DC: A leading American-Pakistani businessman has sued two US-based Pakistani journalists for defaming him on social media and causing harm to his reputation.

The defamation case has been started by business tycoon Tanweer Ahmed against BOL TV’s Houston reporter Kamran Jilani and GEO’s Dallas correspondent Mr. Raja Zahid A. Khanzada for their Meta (Facebook) posts, making false allegations against Tanweer Ahmed and accusing him of running a campaign against Tahir Javed to get him sacked as caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haqa Kakar’s advisor on overseas investment.

Last month, Texas based Pakistani-American businessman Muhammad Tahir Javed joined Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’as Special Assistant on Investment but was removed from his post just after three weeks over a scandal.

Houston based Schmidt Law Firm’s C. Thomas Schmidt has sent defamation “cease and desist” letters to both reporters, demanding of them to delete their libellous publications, pay damages to Tanweer Ahmed and issue public apologies or else face trial.

Lawyers of Tanweer Ahmed have said in the letter that Kamran Jilani accused the business tycoon of dishonestly and maliciously engaging in a smear campaign against Mr Tahir Javed which has included “character assassination” and “mudslinging” because of his “jealousy and personal animosity”; making false allegations against Tahir Javed; removing Tahir Javed from his post in Pakistan.

Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who works with major companies, not-for-profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise.

Tanweer Ahmed is credited for taking over $50 million dollars aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods in Pakistan.