Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot

10:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
Ayeza Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is eulogised for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

In addition to achieving a ‘digital milestone' with her Instagram following count hitting 12 million, she outdid herself as a fashionista as she continues experimenting with her wardrobe choice and looks.

The time around, Ayeza left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself in a photoshoot with Mariyam Rizwan. The traditional attire includes a shirt that flares out at the bottom, which is paired with loose-fitting pants and is completed with a pure 'organza' dupatta.

"Yehh meri Chand Baliyan" captioned the 32-year-old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Within a few hours, the post received thousands of likes from fans and the comment section was flooded with compliments.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Mar-2023/ayeza-khan-s-bts-video-wins-the-internet

Lifestyle

Amar Khan's 'Punglish' skills in 'Heer Da Hero' impresses fans

10:20 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima approaches Scotland Yard after her London house burglarised

11:31 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan

12:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Hira Khan, Arslan Khan’s new dance video goes viral

12:50 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

10:18 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze Khan

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Permits for performing Umrah during last 10 days of Ramadan now ...

10:59 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: