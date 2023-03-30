Ayeza Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is eulogised for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

In addition to achieving a ‘digital milestone' with her Instagram following count hitting 12 million, she outdid herself as a fashionista as she continues experimenting with her wardrobe choice and looks.

The time around, Ayeza left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself in a photoshoot with Mariyam Rizwan. The traditional attire includes a shirt that flares out at the bottom, which is paired with loose-fitting pants and is completed with a pure 'organza' dupatta.

"Yehh meri Chand Baliyan" captioned the 32-year-old.

Within a few hours, the post received thousands of likes from fans and the comment section was flooded with compliments.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.

