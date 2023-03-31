Search

Ahad Raza Mir to star in Ishtiaq Ahmed's 'Inspector Jamshed'

31 Mar, 2023
Ahad Raza Mir to star in Ishtiaq Ahmed's 'Inspector Jamshed'
Source: Ahad Mir (Instagram)

Lollywood heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir has established himself as one of the most talented and sought-after actors in Pakistan, thanks to his captivating performances in popular TV dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa.

His work has garnered critical acclaim and a massive fan following both at home and abroad. His last on-screen appearance was in the Hollywood film "Resident Evil," which premiered on Netflix and marked his debut in the international film industry. 

Now he is set to display his exceptional acting skills in an upcoming film based on the beloved series "Inspector Jamshed" by acclaimed Pakistani writer Ishtiaq Ahmed.

The highly-anticipated film adaptation of Ahmed's renowned book series has a star-studded cast featuring the talented Ahad Raza Mir, along with seasoned actors Umair Rana and Anush Abbasi. Directed by Fahad Noor and produced by Creations One, this film promises to deliver an engaging and thrilling cinematic experience for the viewers.

Fans of both Ahad and the book series are eagerly awaiting this cinematic adaptation, which promises to showcase the actor's versatility and range.

On the work front, he was last seen in Hum Tum, Yaqeen ka Safar and Ye Dil Mera.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Feb-2023/sajal-aly-is-content-following-her-divorce-with-ahad-raza-mir-reveals-ushna-shah

